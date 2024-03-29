Candidates who qualify in Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor’s post to get e-certificates

March 29, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Bengaluru

To curb the menace of fake certificates and facilitate document verification, for the first time the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to distribute e-certificates to those who have qualified in the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), which is mandatory for the post of Assistant Professor in government, aided and unaided degree colleges.

Henceforth, candidates who have qualified in the KSET exam can download the e-certificate through the KEA website instead of going to the KEA office for the certificate.

Mysore University is leading the KSET every year and the KEA is the examination authority since 2022. It also distributes the certificates to the eligible candidates. However, there have been incidents of some candidates using fake certificates despite not qualifying in the KSET exam to get jobs. To prevent such incidents, the KEA has decided to issue e-certificates instead of physical certificates from this year.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, said: “We have decided to issue e-certificates instead of physical certificates from this year to facilitate the candidates who have qualified in the KSET. Candidates can download the e-certificates using their login ID and password through the KEA website.”

“Candidates have to submit hard copies of their educational documents while applying for any job and verifying them is the biggest challenge. However, now it is mandatory to apply online for any vacancies in government and private sectors. Private and corporate companies are also emphasising on e-certificates now. So, if e-certificates are distributed, the verification of documents will be easier and the scourge of fake certificates can be prevented,” she added.

Candidates will be given an unique code along with the e-certificate. If the unique code is entered while verifying the documents online for employment in the government or private sector, all the details, including name, qualification, date of e-certificate issuance, issuing authority along with the candidate’s photo will be available immediately. So, it is easy to check online whether the e-certificates are genuine or fake as the complete database of candidates is available in KEA, she added.

“Also, some pass the KSET exam and do not get the certificate for about five to six years. Then, if they apply for a physical certificate, it is also difficult to find them. So, if the e-certificate is issued, it can be downloaded anytime,” explained Ms. Ramya.