Cab drivers accuse police of high-handedness

Taxi drivers who are allowed to operate in emergency situations and to ferry passengers to and from the airport or railway stations have accused the police of high-handedness and harassment.

The taxi drivers’ association alleged that one driver who was driving back after dropping a passenger off at Kempegowda International Airport was assaulted by the police. The association said that they are working in an emergency situation during the crisis and warned that they would stage a protest.

843 vehicles seized

The Bengaluru city police on Saturday seized as many as 843 vehicles from motorists who violated lockdown rules without valid reasons. According to an official release, 784 of the vehicles seized were two-wheelers. The police have also booked seven cases against shops and commercial establishments under the Disaster Management Act.