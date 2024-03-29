Cab driver booked for assaulting passenger and his family over trivial row in Bengaluru

March 29, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Bengaluru

A 37-year-old private firm employee was allegedly assaulted by a cab driver on his way from the airport to Koramangala in a trivial row on Tuesday night .

According to the victim Mohit Kher, he hired the taxi from Kempegowda International Airport to NGV, Koramangala. On the way, the driver, later identified as Devraj Naik, 25, took a detour on an isolated road.

Worried, Mr. Kher, travelling with his family, asked the driver to take the main road, but the driver refused stating that he neither has FastTag nor cash to pay at the toll, he alleged.

An argument ensued when Mr. Kher asked him to get back and drop them at the airport. The driver stopped the car in the middle of the road and assaulted him, before dumping the luggage and fleeing the spot, he said.

Mr. Kher managed to reach the airport and filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of assault and offenses against public tranquility and peace against the driver for further investigation.