Cab driver arrested for misbehaving with female passenger

The K.R. Puram police arrested a 30-year-old Uber cab driver for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger. The police said he let her go after she promised not to file a complaint.

The accused, Ram Mohan G., is a native of Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh. The police said the woman boarded the cab at Hebbal around 6.30 p.m. on February 1. When the cab reached the T.C. Palya signal around 7.15 p.m., the driver allegedly pushed back his seat to block her movement and molested her.

When the woman raised alarm, he apologised and asked her not to file a police complaint. When she agreed not to file a police complaint or report him to Uber, he stopped the cab and let her go.

The ordeal lasted about 45 minutes and she reached home around 8 p.m., the police said.

The K.R. Puram police gathered CCTV camera footage. Based on his mobile tower location, the driver was arrested from Hindupur. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.