C-CAMP receives CSR support from Cytiva to foster early-stage innovations in India

May 30, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has received Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding from global biotech giant Cytiva to support early-stage start-ups in India.

Bengaluru-based C-CAMP is an initiative supported by government of India. C-CAMP has directly funded, incubated and mentored 350-plus start-ups valued at above $850 million over half-a-decade. It is connected to over 2000 start-ups and entrepreneurs across India in healthcare, agriculture and environment.

The funds from Cytiva will go into identifying promising early-stage ventures and accelerating their commercialisation trajectory by providing incubation and technical support, mentorship, pilot scale development, regulatory approval guidance, as well as networking opportunities with investors and industry stakeholders.

Some of the areas in the ambit are agriculture, nutrition, animal husbandry, environmental sustainability, mental health and wellness.

Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director-CEO, C-CAMP, said, “We thank Cytiva for their generous support towards our mandate of fostering innovation that focuses on societal needs. The innovation ecosystem in India, especially the deep science sector, will benefit hugely from more such funding by key industry players.”

Rajan Sankaran, Commercial General Manager, India, Cytiva said, “At Cytiva, we take great pride in developing our local biotech ecosystem and making a powerful impact on people and planet, as part of our sustainability efforts. We thank C-CAMP for giving us this amazing opportunity to be a part of their journey to fuel an expansive and vibrant start-up ecosystem that supports India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan vision.”