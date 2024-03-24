GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BWSSB removes hyacinth blocking Cauvery water channel

If left unattended, Bengaluru would have faced water shortage to the tune of 1,000 MLD, said a BWSSB release. 

March 24, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Water hyacinth plants seen blocking the Cauvery water channel.

Water hyacinth plants seen blocking the Cauvery water channel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) workers on March 23 night and March 24 morning worked relentlessly to remove hyacinth plants which were blocking the water flow partially in the channels. 

The hyacinth had entered the water channel due to winds and were removed using an earthmover. 

The hyacinth had entered the water channel due to winds and were removed using an earthmover.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As soon as the BWSSB learnt that water plants were cutting the flow of water by half, a team was formed under the direction of the chairman of the board. If left unattended, the city would have faced water shortage to the tune of 1,000 MLD, said a BWSSB release. 

According to the press release, the team worked from 10 pm on Saturday to 2 am on Sunday using an earthmover. The workers removed the hyacinth that entered the water channel due to winds.

As much of the plants were removed, the shortage of water was reduced to 100 MLD. Due to this shortage, a few areas experienced water disruption and tankers were used to supply water. However, in most of the areas the water supply continued as usual, the release added. 

