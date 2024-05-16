GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BWSSB calls on industries to use more treated water

Updated - May 16, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB) Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar has urged industries to collaborate in making Bengaluru a water surplus city by embracing the ‘Pancha Sutras.’

These principles advocate for water conservation, efficient use of treated water, and maximising the utilisation of rainwater. He was speaking at an interaction with office-bearers and members of The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Mr. Manohar said that preparations are under way to supply treated water to the Peenya industrial area via a dedicated pipeline. “Additionally, treated water will be made available to industries outside the Peenya industrial area at affordable rates through tanker delivery. The BWSSB currently has access to approximately 1,200 MLD of treated water, the optimal use of which will alleviate the demand on the Cauvery water”.

He further claimed that Bengaluru is on track to become self-sufficient in water by July 1 and water surplus by 2026.

Emphasising the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for water conservation, Mr. Manohar highlighted the city’s pioneering efforts, aiming to be the first city globally to employ AI for this purpose.

“Plans include developing a chatbot for improved access, an AI-managed distribution system for borewells to curb wastage, and a robotic technology to detect leaks, the name of which will be determined later,” he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.