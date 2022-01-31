Bengaluru

Businessman’s son arrested for running over a stray dog

The police, on Monday, arrested Adi Narayana, the son of a businessman, for allegedly running over a stray dog on a pavement in Jayanagar five days ago. He is the grandson of politician and businessman, Adikesavulu. “He deliberately ran over the dog last Wednesday. It was badly injured and has been missing,” said animal rights activists.

The incident was caught on CCTV and went viral on social media. Rashmi D’Souza, a member of the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, called for strict action to be taken against the accused. He was charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and also under Section 428 (commit mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals) of the IPC and released on station bail later. The police have also seized the Audi he was driving for further investigations.


