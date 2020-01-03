BU topper: I wanted to break myth about BBMP-run colleges

Twenty-year-old Rahmathunnisa’s determination to succeed not only serves as an inspiration to her peers but shows that the quality of education in a BBMP run institution is on par with private institutions.

She pursued her B.Com at BBMP First Grade College for Women, Cleveland Town, and made her alma mater proud as she has been announced as the topper of Bangalore University for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The university announced the provisional list of its toppers this week. Rahmathunnisa got an aggregate of 91.87% in her B.Com and is now pursuing an M.Com at Bengaluru Central University.

“I completed most of my preparation for the examination in the college,” she said.

She attributes her success to the education she received in the BBMP-run college. “I wanted to break the myth that a BBMP-run institution does not impart good quality education. Our teachers are highly qualified and we have a great support system. People spend lakhs in private colleges for good infrastructure and faculty members. We get all of it in our college,” she said.

She will be the first graduate among four children in the family. She was supported by her single mother who is a home-maker.