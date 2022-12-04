BU directive on use of hostels by PG students

December 04, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore University has announced that the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes students, who opt for hostel facilities for a second post-graduate course, should not be admitted to hostels during the academic year of 2022-23. The circular said as per government's order, students who have made use of the hostel facilities at the university would not be allowed to use it again. The BU has accordingly instructed the welfare officers to verify the same before providing admissions to students.