  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Mbappe scores twice as France beats Poland 3-1 to reach quarterfinal

BU directive on use of hostels by PG students

December 04, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore University has announced that the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes students, who opt for hostel facilities for a second post-graduate course, should not be admitted to hostels during the academic year of 2022-23. The circular said as per government's order, students who have made use of the hostel facilities at the university would not be allowed to use it again. The BU has accordingly instructed the welfare officers to verify the same before providing admissions to students.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.