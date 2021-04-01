BNP to hold weekend sessions on BBMP

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party is holding an ‘Enabling learning in each function of BBMP’ (BNP BELIEF), a series of knowledge sessions administered by eminent practitioners on various issues relevant to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 6 p.m. on the weekends from April 3 to 25 on ZOOM.

Sessions are largely focused on disseminating knowledge about various BBMP functions to residents of the city and obtaining inputs from experts on various matters. Issues related to lakes, trees, stormwater management, ward committees and steps towards improving the city’s governance would be discussed, according to a release from BNP.

Those interested can register at bit.ly/BnpBelief