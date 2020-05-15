BMTC to introduce cashless transactions

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be introducing cashless transactions so that commuters will have the option of purchasing tickets through UPI-based e-wallets. It will also introduce weekly passes for the benefit of commuters to minimise the load on the daily cash-based ticketing system. These are some of the measures planned to limit the risk of commuters and BMTC staff to COVID-19.

Shikha C., Managing Director, BMTC, said that they have prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) which will be in place once curbs on public transport are lifted.

“The SoP includes plans to minimise cash-based transactions and encourage people to pay through e-wallets, like Google Pay or PhonePe. QR codes will be put up inside the bus through which people can pay. The whole system will be managed and monitored at the depot level through a virtual payment address,” she said.

The BMTC will run a pilot of the project soon to see how the system can be improved and made more user-friendly. “We have spoken to various banks, and it looks feasible,” Ms. Shikha added.

Another BMTC official said the system won’t be completely cashless. “But only if there is no other option will tickets be issued. We are waiting for the government’s guidelines regarding the lifting of curbs on public transport,” the official said.

KSRTC also eyeing cashless route

A senior KSRTC official told The Hindu that even the KSRTC is looking at promoting cashless transactions. “Payments through e-wallets in KSRTC buses are in the offing. But as a huge chunk of our operations is concentrated in rural areas, we cannot go completely cashless,” the official said.