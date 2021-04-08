Bengaluru

BMTC serves notices to trainee employees for not reporting to work

BMTC bus employee Uma did not join the RTC strike and reported to work, in Bengaluru on April 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) is planning to rope in trainee employees to run buses. On April 7, the Corporation had served notices to over 1,400 trainee employees for not reporting to work.

Managing Director of BMTC C. Shikha told The Hindu that not reporting to duty during the probationary period is a violation of service regulations. “We have served individual notices to those trainee employees who were absent. We will wait till evening. If their probationary period is not satisfactory then further action will be taken. The State government has taken a decision to lower the probationary period from two years to one year.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 12:27:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bmtc-serves-notices-to-trainee-employees-for-not-reporting-to-work/article34270147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY