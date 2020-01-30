BMRCL to test National Common Mobility Card; roll out by March

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited is installing Automatic Fare Collection systems on a trial basis at Baiyappanahalli, Mysuru Road and Majestic stations to facilitate the introduction of the Cental government’s ambitious ‘One Nation One Card’ policy.

This National Common Mobility Card will allow holders to use multiple modes of transport such as metro and buses operated by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, and for paying parking fees and toll, besides for purchases at retails stores.

However, people will be able to utilise the card to its maximum potential only after transport corporations start updating their existing systems. BMRCL Managing director Ajay Seth told The Hindu that facilities will be made available for commuters travelling from Mysuru Road to Baiyappanahalli on Purple Line by March end.

“The One Nation One Card is a policy that enables passengers of various modes of transport to use a single card. After Delhi, Namma Metro is developing engineering capabilities to introduce the card; and banks will issue these cards.”

Of the over four lakh commuters who use Namma Metro services every day, 62% are using the smart card. BMRCL, which has issued more than 10 lakh smart cards (closed-loop cards), maintains that passengers can continue to use these cards.

BMTC to float tender in 15 days

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is also gearing up to introduce common mobility cards on a large scale, and will draw upon lessons learned in its past attempts to issue open-loop smart cards.

A few years ago, even before the One Nation One Card policy was mooted by the Centre, the corporation had tied up with a private bank for a similar project. In January 2017, it started the test trial of the cards on two AC bus routes, but failed to introduce it on a large scale owing to glitches.

Now, the BMTC is planning to float a tender to reintroduce smart cards that can be used in other modes of transport. BMTC MD C. Shikha said, “Electronic Ticketing Machines we are currently using meet the specifications for introducing of national common mobility card. Now, our expert team is working on how introduce the card and also consulting with BMRCL. In 15 days, the corporation will float a tender.”

BOX

One Nation One Card

* Under the central government policy, people can use an inter-operable National Common Mobility Card on multiple modes of transport, such as metro, suburban trains, buses, etc.

* It can also be used to pay toll and parking charges

* Several banks will issue the cards

* Trial of the systems is under way across the country