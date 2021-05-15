BMRCL to fell 604 trees for Kothanur depot

Most of the trees are Eucalyptus

The Deputy Conservator of Forests (tree officer) has permitted Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to fell 604 trees for metro work at the proposed Kothanur depot. Most of the trees are Eucalyptus, but a few Sapota, Hebbevu, Subabul and Cashew trees may also be axed.

The BMRCL had acquired 32 acres of land in Kothanur to build the depot as part of Reach 6 under Phase 2 of Namma Metro from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

Work on the elevated metro corridor from Kalena Agrahara to Swagath Cross Road was stalled after the cash-strapped contractor failed to execute the project. Delay in executing the project had forced the BMRCL to terminate the contract. In March, the BMRCL floated tenders for completing the pending works.

In its order, the tree officer has asked the BMRCL to compensate the loss by planting 6,040 saplings within six months of removing the trees. The order also stated that BMRCL has to ensure proper care and maintenance of the compensatory plantation for a period of three years.

Other than Kothanur depot, the BMRCL has received permission for removal of 135 trees and translocation of 53 trees for construction of Kadugodi depot, and for two stations at Kadugodi and Whitefield. The translocation of trees will be done in the depot area itself.

BMRCL has agreed to plant 1,880 saplings as compensatory forest, and identified various places, including army land, in the city.