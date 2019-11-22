BJP seeks ban on Facebook page

The BJP on Thursday filed a complaint before the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru against a Facebook page titled “Jokers of BJP” and sought its ban.

A party delegation comprising MLC Y.A. Narayanaswamy, State media co-ordinator A.H. Anand, and State co-spokesperson S. Prakash alleged in their petition that efforts were being made in social media to tarnish the image of the BJP and its candidates through unlawful means.

They alleged that the Facebook page was being used to defame the BJP and its candidates.