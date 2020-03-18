Bird flu cases add to the woes of poultry rearers

COVID-19, which is falsely linked to the consumption of chicken, and three positive cases of influenza A(H5N1) (bird flu) in fowl in Mysuru and Harihar in Davanagere district have already impacted poultry farmers. The Karnataka Poultry Rearers’ Development Association said that ever since COVID-19 were reported, the price of chicken has come down drastically as there are hardly any takers for it.

G.C. Baiyya Reddy, honorary president of the association, said, “We have incurred a huge financial loss. Across the country, farmers depending on poultry and other related industries are suffering losses of ₹160 crore in all every day. We are holding meetings with officials concerned and elected representatives seeking compensation.” He said that more than 2.5 crore farmers in the country rely on poultry businesses.

On reports of bird flu in Mysuru and Harihara, Mr. Reddy said the respective district administrations had taken all the measures to contain it. Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G.N. Shivamurthy told The Hindu that he had instructed officials in the city to be on alert. “In our jurisdiction, we have not received any reports of bird flu. However, officials of various departments concerned have been asked to keep a close vigil,” he said.

In Mysuru, mass culling of birds began on Tuesday. Birds located within the radius of one kilometre from the epicentre of the infection were identified and the culling of these birds as per the bird flu management protocol began.