Biker injured in freak accident

It was a narrow escape for a bike rider who was run over by a car when the driver was reversing the vehicle in front of her house in Kamakshipalya on Monday.

The bike rider identified as Prabhakar sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he is recovering. The incident occurred when the car driven by Lakshmi was in reverse gear and she was trying to take it out from the house, but panicked and hit the accelerator instead of brake. The car hit the bike and as a result the rider lost balance and came under the wheels. Passers-by pulled him out and took him to the hospital before alerting the police. The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police have seized the vehicle and detained the driver.