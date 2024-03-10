GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Biker injured as tree branch falls on him; school management, BBMP booked for negligence

March 10, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashoknagar police have booked the management of a private school and officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after a 38-year-old private firm employee sustained severe injuries in a freak accident on Thursday, March 7.

The victim, Chandan G., a resident of Nagarabhavi 2nd stage, was on his way to work on his bike. While he was passing by the Sacred Heart Nursery School, Good Shepherd Convent Road, a branch of a tree within the school compound crashed on him.

While Chandan sustained severe injuries, passers-by on the busy road escaped narrowly. The injured Chandan was rushed to Bowring Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital, where the doctor confirmed that he had a broken neck and spinal cord injuries.

Chandan is under treatment and doctors are contemplating for surgery.

Based on the medico-legal report and the statement of the victim, the police have charged the school management and BBMP officials concerned under Section 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of IPC.

Chandan, in his complaint, said that residents had complained about the danger of the branch being in a dilapidated condition to the school management and the BBMP officials, but no preventive measures were taken, which led to the accident.

The police said they have issued notices to the school management and the BBMP officials for questioning. Based on their statement, necessary action will be taken, the police said.

