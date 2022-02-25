BIC Hub’ba to celebrate city NGOs

It will be a two-day event to start from today in Domlur

It will be a two-day event to start from today in Domlur

Walk into Bangalore International Centre (BIC) over the weekend to familiarise yourself with a wide range of city-based Non Government Organisations (NGOs) working in sectors such as childcare, education, health, disability, climate change, waste, water, environment, and animal welfare.

The annual BIC Hub’ba, which championed handicrafts in 2021, is back this time highlighting the work of city-based NGOs. The event, ‘B.Cause’, will see 72 NGOs put up their stalls. “We want people to appreciate the work of these NGOs. We want Bengalureans to get to know these organisations, engage with their work and explore how they can get involved through donating time, money and skills. Anyone wanting to contribute back to the city, will likely find a cause they are passionate about at the festival,” said V. Ravichandar of BIC.

There will also be workshops for both children and adults, a vegan market, Carnatic music and dance performances as well as the play, Desdemona Roopakam.

The BIC Hub’ba will be held at BIC, Domlur, on February 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.