Beyond Carlton inks MoU with OSDMA for preparing comprehensive fire safety network

Beyond Carlton, the Bengaluru-based citizen-led initiative on fire safety, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) for the preparation of a comprehensive fire safety framework and plan for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The MoU has been signed with the intention to work on setting common goals and activities to ensure enhanced fire safety in the identified cities, to develop a strategic vision on fire safety for Odisha and to promote community-based fire safety awareness amongst other objectives, said a statement from Beyond Carlton.

“With over 10,000 people dying every year due to fires in India, we believe fire safety is a burning issue. Even though solutions to fire safety are well known and available, there was a need for a pathway to implementing the solutions that needs to be charted. Over the years, we have noticed that people are becoming aware about fire safety norms and rules. However, a lot more needs to be done at various levels with the many stakeholders,” said Uday Vijayan, managing trustee & president, Beyond Carlton. He founded the platform in 20210 following the death of his 23-year-old son in the fire tragedy at Carlton Towers on February 23, 2010.