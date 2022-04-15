Bescom officials booked for vendor’s death

The fruit vendor was electrocuted on West of Chord Road

The fruit vendor was electrocuted on West of Chord Road

The Chandra Layout police have booked unidentified officials from the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) for the death of a fruit vendor due to electrocution on West of Chord Road on Wednesday.

Vasanth, 21, a fruit vendor, was taking shelter from rain and was found lying unconscious with a live wire of the electric pole fallen down next to him.

The police have booked unidentified Bescom officials for causing death due to negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code. “We have served notices to the divisional officers of Bescom and they are yet to submit their report,” a senior police official said. The officer added that the fruit vendor was leaning on the electric pole and may have been electrocuted due to earthing during rain.

In March, Jnanabharathi police arrested and released on bail two Bescom engineers after a father-daughter duo was killed in a transformer explosion.

P. Rajendra Cholan, managing director of Bescom, told The Hindu that field officers of the power utility had stated that there was no damage to the LT line at the spot where the youth was electrocuted in Chandra Layout. The Bescom officials believe that the youth may have been electrocuted after earthing. A possible reason for earthing is lightning, he said. “We have sought a report on the electrocution from the Karnataka State Electrical Inspectorate. The report is expected to be submitted on Saturday,” he added.