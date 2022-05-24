Bescom announces waiver of fixed charges for hotels and restaurants

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has assured waiver of fixed electricity charges for the period between April and June 2021 for restaurants and hotels in Bengaluru registered under the Tourism Department. The State government, in August 2021, announced the waiver of charges.

P. Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director, Bescom, asked hoteliers to submit zone-wise details of the registered hotels and restaurants to the officials concerned. He added that the fixed electricity charges for the period of three months will be reimbursed to hoteliers by the Tourism Department after a meeting with representatives of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association headed by president P.C. Rao and FKCCI president I.S. Prasad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Bescom officials also assured the hoteliers that steps are being taken to supply quality power to hotels and restaurants at all times, with the exception of natural calamities.