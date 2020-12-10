Bengaluru’s metro phase II to have driverless trains

Siemens Limited will implement driverless train solutions for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The company said it would provide state-of-the-art automated train technology systems for phase II of the metro.
This would be Siemens’ first CBTC (communications-based train control) project with the highest grade of automation, GOA4, where the train is automatically controlled without any manual intervention on board, said the company.
The technology will improve capacity, punctuality, reliability, and provide enhanced safety for passengers. The solution includes electronic interlocking, automatic train protection system, operation control for automatic train monitoring by train supervision system and telecommunication system, said the company.
“Siemens has been a leader in providing metro rail solutions and takes great pride in partnering BMRCL to improve the connectivity, accessibility, and coverage of Bengaluru’s metro rail network,” said Tilak Raj Seth, Head, Mobility, Siemens.
Bengaluru Metro is the ninth metro service where Siemens India is involved.
