Bengaluru’s maximum temperature dips by nine degrees

The drop in temperature is due to cyclone Asani

If the steady drizzle and the unusually cool weather have kept you wondering if it was indeed May, Bengaluru did record, what India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials are terming, one of the lowest maximum temperatures in at least a decade. The maximum temperature on May 11 was nine degrees below normal.

On May 10, the maximum temperature was 24.3 degree Celsius, while the next day, it was 25 degree Celsius. “Bengaluru city had a 9 degree Celsius departure from normal. This drop in temperature is due to cyclone Asani. This was one of the least maximum temperatures in at least 10 years,” said Geeta Agnihotri, Director, IMD, Bengaluru.

Similar conditions are expected to prevail over the next two to three days, IMD scientists said, adding that the maximum temperature will climb up to 30 degree Celsius after that. “The good news for Karnataka though is that in May, maximum temperatures are expected to remain below normal, which means, there may not be heatwave conditions,” said an official.

Bengaluru’s highest May maximum temperature was 38.9 degree Celsius recorded on May 22, 1931, while the lowest was 16.7 degree Celsius on May 6, 1945. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature stood at 21.5 degree Celsius — a -1 degree Celsius departure. The daily mean maximum temperature for the month is 33.3 degree Celsius and minimum 21.7 degree Celsius.