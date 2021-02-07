Bengaluru’s COVID-19 caseload now over four lakh

Bengaluru Urban, a major contributor of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, breached the four-lakh mark on Saturday with 318 new cases.

With a total of 4,00,315 positive cases, Bengaluru is now the second city in the country, after Delhi, to have crossed this mark. It has surpassed Pune, which had the second-highest number of cases till November. At present, Bengaluru’s caseload accounts for 42.5% of the total 9,42,031 cases in the State. The number of cases in the capital city started spiralling from the first week of July 2020. From 4,555 cases on June 30, the number rose to 22,944 till July 15. By July 31, it had touched 55,544, and subsequently doubled to 1,02,770 by August 21.

After this, the city added over 47,753 cases to its tally in 17 days, taking the total number of cases to 1,50,523 on September 7. And, in another 15 days, the tally crossed the two-lakh mark.

Since then, there has been a slowdown, and the doubling rate reduced to 12 days till the number of cases crossed three lakh on October 16. Subsequently, the number of days taken for cases to double increased to 24 days till the cases touched 3.5 lakh on November 9. After that, it has taken nearly three months for the case count to breach the four-lakh mark.

With 3,937 active cases, Bengaluru is now second in the country behind Pune (5,522). With the total number of people discharged standing at 3,91,975, the recovery rate in Bengaluru is 97.91%. As many as 213 patients were discharged in Bengaluru on Saturday. With one new death on Saturday, the toll in this district rose to 4,402, which is 35.9% of the State’s total toll of 12,233.

With a total of 70,35,878 tests conducted in the city so far, the total test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 5.69%, while the total case fatality rate has touched 1.1%.

According to the findings of the first round of seroprevalence survey done in September in the State to estimate the COVID-19 burden, the overall prevalence in Bengaluru conglomerate (Bengaluru Urban and BBMP zones) was 29.8% of the total 3,617 samples surveyed.

This included 22% who had developed antibodies and 9.2% who had an active infection. An estimated 1.4% of the population had both antibodies and active infection. Bengaluru West had the highest percentage of population that had developed Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. An estimated 35.1% of the 405 samples of individuals surveyed in the West zone were shown to have antibodies. With 13.2% of the surveyed population having had an active infection, Bengaluru West also had the highest overall prevalence (45.6%).

Highs and lows

In the past 10 days, Bellandur, Doddanekundi, Begur, Banaswadi, Koramangala, Horamavu, Hagadur, Konena Agrahara, HSR Layout, and Puttenahalli areas have reported the highest number of cases in Bengaluru city.

On the other hand, Kushalnagar, Muneshwaranagar, Lingarajapuram, Jogupalya, Okalipuram, Vrishbhavathinagar, Kempapura Agrahara, Padarayanapura, Gurappanapalya, and Hongasandra did not report any cases during the period.