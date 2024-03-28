GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru woman joins WhatsApp group to invest, loses ₹73.7 lakh

The victim, in her complaint, said that she was introduced to “ KKR group”, a “U.S.-based shares company,” through her Instagram account and was promised shares and IPOs of reputed companies at concessional rates

March 28, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A Bengaluru woman said that she was introduced to “ KKR group”, a “U.S.-based shares company,” through her Instagram account and was promised shares and IPOs of reputed companies at concessional rates. 

| Photo Credit: representational image

A 47-year-old woman from Viveknagar joined a WhatsApp group to invest her total savings of ₹73. 7 lakh on shares and IPO in a U.S.-based company. Little did she know that she would become a victim of fraud, as she was removed from the WhatsApp group after she tried to withdraw the money from her wallet.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under the IT Act and under impersonation and cheating for further investigation.

The victim, in her complaint, said that she was introduced to “ KKR group”, a “U.S.-based shares company,” through her Instagram account and was promised shares and IPOs of reputed companies at concessional rates.

The accused told her that the shares can get her instant high returns in a minimum time period and asked her to join the exclusive WhatsApp group of investors, she said in her complaint.

She joined the group and invested all her savings of ₹73. 7 lakh on different dates between January and March.

The cheating came to light when she submitted an online application to withdraw her investment following which she was removed from the group. The victim tried to get into the group and tried to reach the admininstrator, but her efforts were in vain. She shared her ordeal with friends and realized that she had been cheated, according to the complaint.

