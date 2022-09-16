Bengaluru will have two more road-cum-metro flyovers under phase III of Namma Metro

The proposed metro corridors will have integrated stations at six locations

The city will soon have two more road-cum-metro flyovers. In the proposed Phase III of the Namma Metro line from J.P. Nagar 4th phase to Kempapura, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will construct these road-cum-metro flyovers from Kanakapura Road junction and Sarakki junction over a 1.366 km and another between Kamakya – Ittamadu – Hoskerehalli junction over 1.563 km.

The flyovers with an integrated structure will have roads in the first level and metro corridor in the second level. The BBMP and the BMRCL have already reached a consensus on building the road-cum-metro flyover to ease the traffic congestion.

Under the ongoing Phase II metro project, the BMRCL is building a flyover from Ragi Gudda metro station to Central Silk Board via Jayadeva hospital as part of R.V. Road and Bommasandra metro line. This line is expected to be open by mid-next year.

This also comes shortly after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that the National Highways Authority of India will build triple-deck flyovers — two flyovers and a metro lane — on the national highway stretches in the city.

Two new lines

Under Phase III, the BMRCL is proposing to construct two new lines. They are between J.P. Nagar 4th phase to Kempapura over 32 km. The line will go on the median of the Outer Ring Road. A total of 22 metro stations are proposed on this new line. The city will get one more new line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere on Magadi Road, the length of the alignment is 12.5 km with nine stations.

Both the lines will have elevated corridors. In 2018, the State government had asked the BMRCL to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the two lines proposed under Phase III. Sources said the DPR has been submitted to the State government for approval.

Once these two lines become operational, it is likely to benefit 6.35 lakh passengers in the first year of operations. To build the new elevated corridor and depot, BMRCL may require over 44 hectares of land. The estimated cost of the project is over ₹16,300 crore.

Integrated metro stations

As per the plan, the new line from J.P. Nagar to Kempapura will be integrated with the existing metro stations and the proposed metro stations of under construction metro lines at six locations.

Integration of metro stations are planned at J.P. Nagar 4th phase (part Kalena Agrahara – Nagawara line under phase II), J.P. Nagar (an operational metro station part of green line from Silk Institute to Nagasandra), Mysuru Road station (part of operational purple line between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli), Peenya (part of green line), Kempapura station (part of ORR-Airport line).

Another line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere will have an integrated station at Hosahalli (Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji metro station) which is part of the operational Purple Line.

Like ongoing construction of the metro corridor on ORR from Central Silk Board to Hebbal, BMRCL will have many challenges while construction of the proposed new lines as they will be built on busy ORR and Magadi Road. There are multiple traffic bottlenecks on the alignments and the elevated corridor will traverse many flyovers, underpasses and operational green line at two locations Peenya and J P Nagar stations. At Hebbal, the new line will go above the existing Hebbal Flyover.