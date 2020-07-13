Bengaluru

Bengaluru: two days before lockdown, hundreds leave city

Passengers waiting at Majestic bus stand two days before the planned lockdown in Bengaluru.

Passengers waiting at Majestic bus stand two days before the planned lockdown in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

KSRTC buses run with full capacity

The state government’s decision to impose lockdown from July 14 evening to 22 and a surging number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bengaluru has forced people to go back to their native places.

On Monday morning, a large number of vehicles piled up at Nelamangala toll gate. To ease the traffic, police allowed motorists to cross the toll plaza without paying toll fee for some time. People were seen travelling in tempos carrying their household goods and two-wheelers. People are also hiring taxis to reach their hometown.

Inter district services of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) too received higher ridership. Till 11 a.m, 333 buses were operated from Majestic bus stand to various destinations ferrying 8938 passengers. An official of the KSRTC said that seats of 231 buses were already booked online.

“Compared to previous days we saw increased demand for our buses on Monday morning. Earlier, we were operating 350 to 400 buses with 50% load capacity (around 15 per bus), now buses are running with full capacity that is 30 seats per bus. The number of services is likely to cross 900 till evening,” said a senior official of the KSRTC.

