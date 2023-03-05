Bengaluru to host Space Economy Leaders’ Meet

March 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space will conduct the Space Economy Leaders’ Meet (SELM) in Bengaluru, which will be a congregation of G20 Heads of Space Agencies and the Heads of G20 Space Industries.

SELM will be held on June 6 and 7. Under India’s G20 presidency, the ISRO and the Department of Space is organising the fourth edition of SELM, to continue deliberations on the significance of space in shaping the global economy, ISRO said.

SELM has been planned with two events and a SELM-precursor event has been planned during April 17-18 at Shillong, Meghalaya.

The objective is to create awareness among the wider audience on the significance of the space economy.

Ambassadors of G20 member states stationed in India will attend a roundtable meeting at Shillong during this event.

The roundtable meeting will discuss the perspectives of the respective G20 countries on space economy. Following this, a session on policy perspectives of space economy is also planned, wherein there will be curated talks on specific aspects of space economy by think tanks and experts.

The Bengaluru SELM event will see the heads of national space agencies (HOA) of G20 countries once again assemble and continue their discussion. In addition to the HOA, there will be space industry leaders’ session and other networking and bilateral meeting opportunities. The theme for this years is SELM will be “Towards a New Space ERA (Economy, Responsibility, Alliance)“