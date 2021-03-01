Bengaluru

Bengaluru: student found dead

A student was found dead at the Bengaluru Institute of Technology in VV Puram on Monday.

The student was declared brought dead at KIMS hospital.

The police rushed to the spot and recovered a note left behind by the deceased. The police are probing the reason behind the death.

Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.

