Bengaluru

Bengaluru schoolgirls who ran away traced to Chennai outskirts

The Pulakeshinagar police on Monday traced three schoolgirls who ran away from school 20 days ago, and landed on the outskirts of Chennai.

The trio, aged 15 and 16, had borrowed ₹30,000 from friends and boarded a bus to Chennai.

An autorickshaw driver found them moving aimlessly and inquired with them and they said that they had no family. The driver gave them shelter and they later joined a bag stitching unit on the outskirts of Chennai.

Meanwhile, one of the girl started feeling homesick and called her family.

A special team, led by B.S. Abdul Khadar, Assistant Commissioner of Police and inspector Kiran P.B., traced the girl through the coin booth number.

The search ended after the girls were brought back to the city and reunited with their families.

Two among the three girls confessed that they were in a relationship and wanted to run away as their families would not approve of it.

The other girl was a close friend who wanted to go with them, a police officer said.


