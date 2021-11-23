Bengaluru rain fury | Manyata Tech Park flooded

Manyata Tech Park, one of the largest tech parks in north Bengaluru, virtually turned into a water body. Some employees had to return home as they were unable to reach their office buildings. The basement of four buildings were flooded.

A spokesperson at Manyata Tech Park told The Hindu that 23 of the 27 buildings were operational. “We are monitoring the situation and working with the BBMP who are addressing the upstream challenges in Yelahanka, Jakkur and Rachenahalli lakes so as to implement a long-term solution,” said the spokesperson, adding that enhancements and strengthening of the rainwater nallahs, through the park, helped allow rain water to flow downstream Kalkere lake.

“However, after 150 mm of rainfall in three hours on Sunday, inundating the Yelahanka lakes and Jakkur lakes, the downstream Rachenahalli lake, which is some 800 m to the north and upstream of Manyata overflowed resulting in the basements of four buildings flooding.”