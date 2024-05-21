Bengaluru prison inmate attacked by group in barrack using rim of calendar

A 33-year-old under trial prisoner in Parappana Agrahara Prison sustained severe injuries when a group of seven inmates attacked him with a the rim of a calendar in front of the prison officials at barrack no. 4 on Thursday, May 16.

The inmate, identified as Dhananjaya Renukaprasad, sustained injuries on the forehead, neck and back and was admitted to Victoria hospital where he is currently being treated.

The incident occurred when the prison officials were shuffling the inmates to different barracks as part of the routine. The accused allegedly removed the rim from the calendar and used it as a weapon to attack him.

Mohan Kumar K.N., Assistant Superintendent, and Kantappa Patil, jailer, rescued Dhananjaya and rushed him to hospital inside the prison where he was referred to Victoria hospital.

Taking a serious note of this, the prison officials sounded alert and removed all calendars in the prison and other items which can be misused. The prison officials also ordered an inquiry into the incident before filing a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint filed by Mallikarjun, Superintendent of Prison, the Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case of 323 (assault) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) against the seven inmates for further investigation.

It may be recalled that the prison officials had banned spoons and metal plates and mugs from the prison following a raid by the CCB wherein they seized 37 knives from inmates carved out of spoons and plates in October 2019.