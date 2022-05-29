Bengaluru police step in to help after stray dog found assaulted

According to the police, the dog was assaulted with a metal rod on Harlur Road

A stray dog that was assaulted by an unknown person, found empathy from not just well-meaning citizens, but also the police.

According to the police, the dog was assaulted with a metal rod on Harlur Road. A group of volunteers used to feed stray dogs in the area and found the dog in a serious condition on Saturday and immediately took it to a veterinary hospital. The animal is now under observation.

Shilpa, who rescued the dog, said, “This is an old dog and has been in this locality for so long. We used to feed this dog. On Saturday, we found it in a serious condition and took it to the hospital immediately. Later, we thought we should file an FIR also as cruelty to animals is rising and went to the Bandepalya police station. The police filed the FIR immediately. In fact, the inspector contributed ₹5,000 and the police visited the hospital also”.

Talking to The Hindu, Bandepalya police station inspector Rajesh L.Y. said, “We received a complaint on Saturday night that a stray dog had been assaulted by an unknown person, based on which we registered a case against unknown persons under the animal cruelty Act as well as Sections of the IPC. As the accused is unknown, it may take some time but we are confident we will be able to trace the accused in some days”.

A member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and animal rights activist Arun Prasad hailed the Bandepalya police for showing responsibility and compassion.