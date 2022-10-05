Bengaluru police search for man who opened Facebook account in the name of IPS officer to harass woman

The Hindu Bureau October 05, 2022 23:21 IST

The Bengaluru West Division Cyber Crime police are on the lookout for a man, who opened a Facebook account in the name of an IPS officer to harass a woman

The Bengaluru West Division Cyber Crime police are on the lookout for a man, who opened a Facebook account in the name of an IPS officer to harass a woman. Based on a complaint by the victim’s husband, Manjunath C., the police took up a case on Monday, charging the accused with identity theft (Section 66C of IT Act). The accused, identified as Prashanth, was a colleague of the complainant’s wife and allegedly started harassing her through late-night calls and messages from different mobile numbers. The accused even put up private photos of the victim on his Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram accounts. Recently, the accused had opened a Facebook account in the name of former DCP West Division, Sanjeev Patil, and sent a friend request to the victim, said the police. Recently, BBMP chief Tushar Giri Nath filed a complaint with Central Division Cyber Crime police against unknown persons misusing his picture on WhatsApp to sent messages to his colleagues seeking Amazon gift cards.



