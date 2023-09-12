HamberMenu
Bengaluru police launch Cyber Tip A Day to tackle growing online crime

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda launched the campaign on September 12

September 12, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda will share one useful tip every day on the social media account of the police to create awareness and fight cyber crime.

In an effort to tackle the increase in cyber crime, Bengaluru City Police (BCP) launched ‘Cyber tip a day keeps the fraudsters away’, an online campaign to create awareness among people.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda launched the campaign on September 12. He will share one useful tip every day on the social media account of the police to create awareness and fight crime.

“According to data, every third person in India has fallen prey to cyber crime-related incidents, lost their earnings and valuables. There is a need for cyber awareness and cyber clarity, and common sense to be adopted to stay away from cyber fraud. If these are adopted, people can be safe and secure from cyber related crime,” he said.

