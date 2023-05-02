HamberMenu
Bengaluru police file complaint against person who created fake Twitter account of BCP

May 02, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police have launched an investigation to track down an unknown person who created a fake Twitter account resembling the official account of the Bengaluru City police since last December.

Based on the complaint by Ravi Kumar M.K., head constable, the cyber crime police have registered a case against the accused charging him under various sections of the IT Act.

The command centre, which is handling the media account, meanwhile informed that the fake Twitter account “blrcitypolicee” has been functioning since the last four months.

The city police have reiterated that the official Twitter handle is @BlrCityPolice with a grey checkmark and warned people not to entertain the fake account. The fake account was taken down soon after the complaint was filed.

