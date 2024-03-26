Bengaluru police department has adopted e-office now: B. Dayananda

March 26, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on Tuesday announced that the Bengaluru City Police has gone paperless and has adopted e-office in the last five months.

Mr. Dayananda told presspersons that in the first step last October, the Commissioner’s office did away with physical paperwork and switched to e-office. All police stations in the city have now adopted e-office, he said. “Law and order, crime detection, traffic and administration, all four verticals are now using e-office,” he said.

This system will speed up work, enhance efficiency and productivity of the staff, besides clearing clutter in the office in addition to bringing transparency in the system, he said.

When the system was launched, it was introduced at the offices of DCPs and ACPs before gradually being extended to all police stations across the city. The police are now working to digitise all the old files to incorporate them into the new system.

With the e-office system in place, the once cumbersome tasks of filing reports manually, managing evidence and coordinating with other departments have been streamlined. Patrol officers could file incident reports directly from their tabs in patrol cars, reducing paperwork and allowing them to spend more time on the streets, ensuring public safety, a senior official said.

Furthermore, the implementation of digital evidence management system has revolutionised investigations. Detectives can now access and analyse case files remotely, collaborate seamlessly with colleagues, and share crucial information with prosecutors — all with a few clicks , a senior police officer part of the e- office launch initiative said.

The benefits of the e-office initiative extended beyond operational efficiency. It enhanced transparency and accountability within the police force. Citizens could submit complaints or requests for assistance online, fostering greater community engagement and trust, Mr. Dayananda said.