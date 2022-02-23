Bengaluru police arrest habitual offender for robbing elderly woman at home

Special Correspondent February 23, 2022 19:51 IST

The Jnanabharathi police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old habitual offender who allegedly posed as a prospective tenant and robbed a woman while she was alone at home on February 7.

A special team analysed CCTV footage from in and around the area before zeroing in on Kiran Kumar, who has several cases pending against him.

The police recovered 220 grams of gold valuables worth ₹9 lakh from him. “The victim had put up a for rent board as the family was renting the first floor of their house. While she was getting ready to attend a family function on February 7, the accused showed up claiming he was interested in renting the space,” said the police.

The elderly lady agreed to show him the first floor of the house, but soon after he entered the house, Kumar allegedly overpowered her and gagged her. “He removed the gold jewellery she had on her and escaped after locking the door from outside,” the police added.