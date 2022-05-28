Bengaluru Pet Pals: Puppies for adoption
Cheesecake and Turnip, aged four months and eight months respectively, need a new home
CHEESECAKE
Age: 4.5 months Sex: Female
Cheesecake, with her siblings, was found during one of Let’s Live Together’s food drives. She is perfectly healthy. She is super excited to make new friends or meet old ones. She is energetic and loves to play all day, especially with children. Her favourite foods include banana, cucumber, watermelon, rusk and biscuits. She is potty- and leash-trained and responds to her name.
TURNIP
Age: 8 months Sex: Male
Turnip and his siblings were found abandoned when they were just three weeks old. He is very friendly, a little calm at home but loves walks. He lies down with you when you are lazy. He likes tug of war, playing fetch, and catching a ball. He likes cucumber, carrots, and all his treats. He is vaccinated, too.
For more information, contact: Let’s Live Together Animal NGO NGO Website: www.letslivetogether.org Ph: 9513746699/9986413916 Email Id: llt.adoption@gmail.com
