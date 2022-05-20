Bengaluru chills as minimum temperature dips to 17.9 degree Celsius

The city continued to enjoy a cool May with the minimum temperature dipping to 17.9 degree Celsius on Friday, which was not only 4 degree Celsius below normal, but also one of the lowest for the month in at least 10 years. India Meteorological Department officials said the lowest minimum temperature for the city for May was recorded in 1957, with 16.7 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city on Friday stood at 27 degree Celsius, 6 degrees below normal.