BDA to allow visitors in batches

Delay in allowing the general public to meet officials of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) angered many people on Wednesday.
Citizens alleged that despite waiting for several hours, they were not allowed to meet officials. After BDA started auctioning corner sites, the number of people coming to the office for enquiries had increased.
Meanwhile, some of the BDA staff tested positive for COVID-19 leading to offices being sealed for four days. In this backdrop, the Authority decided to impose certain restrictions on visitors.
After Wednesday’s incident, the BDA issued a release stating that officials and staff were screened for COVID-19 and results are awaited.
“Visitors were allowed inside in batches. On Wednesday, people had come in large numbers, which led to confusion,” states the release.
Only 10 to 15 persons were allowed at a time. Only when the first batch had exited the office was the next batch of visitors allowed inside.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath