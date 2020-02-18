Bengaluru

BDA flats for pourakarmikas

Mayor hands over title deeds to 60 beneficiaries

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has distributed title deeds of BDA flats to pourakarmikas from the West zone.

On Tuesday, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar distributed the documents to 60 beneficiaries identified under the ‘Pourakarmika Gruhabhagya Yojane’.

The BBMP has already taken a decision to provide housing to 400 beneficiaries and they will get BDA flats in Alur. A release from BBMP states that out of the 400 beneficiaries, 272 have been identified.

For the financial year 2014-15, ₹25 crore was allocated. In 2015-16, ₹50 crore was allocated for the scheme.

The cost of each flat is ₹9 lakh out of which the Directorate of Municipal Administration will provide ₹6 lakh and the BBMP the remaining ₹3 lakh.

