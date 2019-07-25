BDA digs channels to divert sewage from Bellandur lake

There is light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel for the rejuvenation of Bellandur lake.

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has started the process of creating channels to divert sewage away from the water body. Officials said two ‘temporary’ channels, that will skirt the periphery of the lake, are being created to divert sewage coming in from the inlets.

The channels will divert sewage until Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) can commission the Sewage Treatment Plants that are under construction. BWSSB expects the STPs to be ready by 2020.

“It will take about 2.5 months to complete the channels. The sluice gates at Bellandur lake have already been opened, and the lake is being drained out. Once the sewage is diverted, the lake bed will be dry and we can assess the quantum of silt present,” said a BDA officer.

The creation of the channels on the Iblur side had run into trouble with authorities of the Army Firing Range, which abuts one side of the lake, seizing heavy machinery engaged for the work. Army officials had told the NGT committee that they were unaware of the construction while BDA officials accepted that the army had not been informed.

“We will inform them of our plans in the next meeting scheduled at the end of the month,” said the BDA officer.

The creation of the channels was one of the several steps discussed in meetings with the National Green Tribunal-appointed committee led by former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deposited ₹500 crore in an escrow account, as per the NGT order earlier this year, to rejuvenate the lake.

The BDA has appointed a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report for desilting and development of the lake, and the report is expected to be ready within three months. BBMP has identified a quarry and pits for dumping the silt.

Sonali Singh, a resident of Bellandur who has been following the progress of the rejuvenation, said the work on the ground represents a ‘start’.

“After a wait of over a decade, start of rejuvenation work is good. We are happy that rejuvenation is being conducted under the watchful eyes of the NGT and technical experts of the Indian Institute of Science,” she said.