BCU cancels groundbreaking ceremony

Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has cancelled the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of the teaching complex, sports complex and renovation of buildings scheduled to be held on Wednesday for which Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had been invited as chief guest.
The move comes in the wake of protests by several syndicate members who had questioned the decision of the Vice-Chancellor to construct the complexes and renovate historical buildings on the Central college campus at the cost of ₹155 crore through a government agency. They alleged that it was done without getting the approval of the syndicate.
An emergency meeting was called on Tuesday and a resolution was passed to postpone the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. The syndicate members earlier in the day had also staged a protest.
‘No lapse’
However, S. Japhet, Vice-Chancellor of BCU, said that the event was postponed as Mr. Yediyurappa had to rush to New Delhi on Wednesday. He brushed aside allegations of the syndicate members and said that there was no lapse on his part.
