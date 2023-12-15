GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP to write to land records department to deploy more staff for SWD encroachment survey

December 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
So far, of the 3,176 encroachments identified along storm-water drains, the BBMP has cleared 2,322. 

So far, of the 3,176 encroachments identified along storm-water drains, the BBMP has cleared 2,322.  | Photo Credit: file photo

The city’s civic body has decided to write to the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records to deploy more staff to carry out surveys of encroachment of storm-water drains and lakes in the city. Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath held a review meeting on clearing encroachments of storm-water drains and lakes.

“BBMP is in need of more staff to survey SWDs and mark encroachments. After identification of encroachments, tahsildars have to issue orders to clear the encroachment immediately. He also directed officials to work expeditiously to vacate stay secured by property owners in the High Court in connection to encroachment,” Mr. Giri Nath said. He also directed officials to prioritise the anti-encroachment drive.

Encroachments cleared

According to the data shared during the meeting, so far, of the 3,176 encroachments identified along storm-water drains, the BBMP has cleared 2,322. The clearing of 854 encroachments is pending, while 155 cases are pending in the courts. The BBMP kick-started the process of issuing demolition orders in 487 cases. In 162 encroachments, tahsildars have issued orders for removal, and the BBMP will be implementing the orders soon.

In the last 15 days, the BBMP has removed 75 storm-water drain encroachments in Mahadevapura, K.R. Puram, Yelahanka, and Bommanahalli. The drive will continue in the coming days.

Encroachment in 159 lakes

Of the 202 lakes in the city, the BBMP has identified encroachment on 159 lakes. The officials have written letters about the encroachment to tahsildars in 140 cases, and the Revenue Department has completed a survey of about 40.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.