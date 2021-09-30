BBMP to undertake emergency survey, identify weak buildings

2019 survey failed to identify either of the two buildings that collapsed this week

The collapse of two buildings in the city on two consecutive days has spurred the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into action.

Following a meeting with senior officials, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed them to take up a new survey to identify structurally weak and dilapidated structures across the city.

Incidentally, during a similar exercise conducted two years ago in 2019, neither the building in Lakkasandra that collapsed on September 27 nor the KMF quarters near Dairy Circle which tumbled down on September 28 featured on the list. “This itself underscores the need for a fresh survey. Civic officials have been directed to complete it in 15 days,” said Mr. Gupta on Wednesday.

In the 2019 survey, the BBMP had identified 185 weak and dilapidated structures. While 10 identified buildings were demolished, notices were issued to owners of the remaining 175. “However, no other action was initiated,” he admitted.

A new survey is essential as there may be many more buildings that may be structurally weak. “Since the two buildings that collapsed were not identified in the old survey, it appears that it was not as comprehensive. Many buildings may have weakened further and become unsafe for habitation, putting public life at risk,” Mr. Gupta said, adding that perhaps, government buildings and quarters were not included in the earlier survey. “This time around, officials have been asked to include all structures including government buildings and quarters,” he said.

Special teams to demolish structures

At the zonal level, the survey will be taken up by jurisdictional executive engineers and assistant executive engineers with the assistance of technically competent agencies. To demolish structures that have already been identified, special teams would be constituted at the zonal level.

Zonal joint commissioners have also been directed to ensure that contractors not only demolish weak and dilapidated structures, but also encroachments and other illegal structures.

Contractors finalised

Mr. Gupta said that contractors have been finalised for two zones. The tender process to finalise contractors in other zones is yet to be completed. Civic officials have been given 15 days to complete the process, he added.