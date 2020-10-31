BBMP to take action against seven hospitals

They did not allegedly comply with the direction to reserve beds for BBMP-sponsored COVID patients

Seven hospitals are in the dock as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to take “exemplary action” against them for allegedly not complying with the direction of the civic body to reserve beds for BBMP-sponsored COVID patients.

According to a BBMP release, the hospitals were to reserve 50% of beds in each category i.e., general ward, HDU, ICU and ICU with ventilators.

“Showcause notices have been issued to the seven hospitals under the KPME Act for suspension of licences. These hospitals have been directed to show cause within the next 24 hours as to why the KPME registrationshould not be cancelled. If no proper explanation is received within 24 hours alongwith compliance, the BBMP will be constrained to close down the OPDs at the first instance and thereafter all the existing patients admitted in these hospitals will be shifted to some other hospitals and subsequently these hospitals will be closed down,” a BBMP release said.

Hospitals which have been served notices are: Artyem Hospital, Rangadore Memorial Hospital, Sanjeevini Hospital, Dr. GVG Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Srinivas Hospital, Medstar Hospital and Nandana Healthcare Services India Ltd.