BBMP to restart Onti Mane scheme

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Onti Mane scheme, where the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) gave financial assistance to the poor to build a house if they owned their own site, will soon be restarted.

“The scheme that helped the poor and oppressed communities build their own homes was unfortunately discontinued during the pandemic. We will restart the scheme and I will issue a formal order over the same soon,” Mr. Bommai said, after he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a slew of development works in Chickpet. He said a quota will soon be fixed on the number of beneficiaries per each ward in the city.

The Chief Minister also said that the government had taken up all measures to implement the Akrama-Sakrama scheme to regularise revenue pockets in the city, where it was the poor who had mostly bought properties.

“We have submitted all necessary documents to the Supreme Court, where a case in this regard is pending. Once the legal hurdles are cleared, these revenue pockets will be regularised and comprehensive development works will be taken up,” he said.

Mr. Bommai inspected the ongoing works of ‘K-100’, a project that would beautify and reinvent stormwater drains over a stretch of 24 km into a public space. “This is an experiment that the city needed. It was part of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Mission 2022. In three month’s time, the first phase will be inaugurated and I will get Mr. Yediyurappa only to inaugurate this project,” he said.

He also threw open the rejuvenated Byrasandra Lake and laid foundation stones for a multi-level car parking in Gandhi Bazaar and a multi-storey housing project for the poor in K.R. Market.

The Chief Minister also said that the suburban rail, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for on June 20, and the Peripheral Ring Road project, for which the State government had already called tenders, would decongest the city.